In the 5th round of the Europa League league phase, Italy's AC Milan demonstrated remarkable willpower in an away match against Greece's Olympiacos. Trailing by two goals during the encounter, Ruben Amorim's side scored four times in the second half to secure a 4:2 victory.

From 0:2 to 4:2: Substitutes change the course of the game

Strong start for the hosts: In the 31st minute of the match, Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan scored an own goal, and in the 49th minute, Jota Silva extended the lead to 2:0 .

Milan's rapid response: In the 56th minute, Hutchinson narrowed the gap, and in the 63rd minute, Cisse restored parity. Christian Pulisic, who came off the bench at halftime, put his team ahead in the 71st minute, while Moreyra sealed the final score in stoppage time ( 90+5 ).

Situation in the tournament table and match report

Following this crucial victory, Milan increased their points tally to 6, climbing to 21st place in the tournament table. Defeated Olympiacos remained in 7th place with 10 points.

Indicators Details Competition stage Europa League, 5th round Match result Olympiacos 2:4 Milan Goals Maignan (31'-own goal), Jota Silva (49') — Hutchinson (56'), Cisse (63'), Pulisic (71'), Moreyra (90+5') Tournament position Milan — 21st place (6 points) / Olympiacos — 7th place (10 points)

Olympiacos squad: Ortega, Smailovic, Pirola, Retsos (Toufakis, 82), Bruno, Pedersen (Saliakas, 67), Silva, Sa, Freuler, Gelson (Fortounis, 72), Gonzalez (Yaremchuk, 67).

Milan squad: Maignan, Diawara (Terracciano, 67), de Winter (Tomori, 53), Gila, Jashari, Moreyra, Rabiot, Estupinan (Musah, 46), Cisse (Comotto, 85), Hutchinson, Ramos (Pulisic, 46).

Do you think Milan, under the management of Ruben Amorim, can reach the Europa League knockout stage and fight for the main trophy after this super comeback?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this exciting news with Italian football and Rossoneri fans immediately!