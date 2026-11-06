Shock at the San Siro: Milan defeated by Ferencvaros in the Europa League

In the 4th round of the Europa League, an unexpected result left world football fans stunned. Italian giants AC Milan hosted Hungary's Ferencvaros at the magnificent San Siro stadium, suffering a crushing 0-2 defeat.

Joseph Lenny, the hero of the match, scored two precise goals in the second half to secure a historic away victory for the Hungarians and leave the hosts facing serious problems in the competition.

Second-half strikes: A flawless brace from Joseph Lenny

Although the first half ended goalless, the momentum shifted dramatically after the break:

Opening the scoring: In the 52nd minute, Ferencvaros striker Joseph Lenny capitalized on a gap in the Milan defense to open the scoring (0-1);

Brace and securing the win: By the 66th minute, Lenny found the back of the Milan net once again, completing his brace (0-2);

Red card and resilient defense: In the 77th minute, the Hungarians were reduced to ten men after a player was sent off. However, the Rossoneri were unable to break through their opponent's compact defense for the remainder of the match.

Tournament standings: Ferencvaros at the top, Milan struggling

Following this match, the Europa League table presents a starkly different picture for the two clubs:

Ferencvaros sensation: The Hungarian champions have collected a maximum of 12 points from 4 matches, climbing to 2nd place in the competition table;

Milan's alarming decline: The Italian side has gathered only 3 points in 4 matches, sliding down to 25th place and putting their chances of reaching the playoff stage in serious jeopardy.

Match report: UEFA Europa League, 4th round

Milan (Italy) – Ferencvaros (Hungary) 0:2 (0:0)