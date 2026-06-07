Prada and Axiom Space Unveil New Spacesuit Layer for Artemis IV Mission

·49·Technology
Prada and Axiom Space Unveil New Spacesuit Layer for Artemis IV Mission

Axiom Space and Prada have unveiled a new component of the AxEMU (Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit) lunar spacesuit—the LCVG (Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment) internal cooling and ventilation suit. This layer is in direct contact with the bodies of astronauts working on the lunar surface as part of NASA's Artemis IV mission, providing thermoregulation and ventilation. According to Ixbt.com report .

The LCVG base consists of a network of tubes running along major muscle groups. While the astronaut is active, cooled water circulates through these tubes, removing heat generated during physical exertion. According to the developers, the new garment is designed for extravehicular activities lasting up to 8 hours. To enhance reliability, the system includes a fully redundant cooling loop.

In addition to cooling, the LCVG performs a ventilation function. A separate tube system delivers fresh oxygen to the astronaut's face area and simultaneously expels exhaled carbon dioxide gas. The gas is then purified of CO2 in the life support unit, and the oxygen is returned to the circulation system.

Prada contributed to the project not only with design but also with structural development, 3D modeling, and the selection of specialized materials. The company's experience in creating high-tech fabrics helped select fibers durable enough for repeated use during long-term space missions. The AxEMU spacesuit will become the primary means of protecting humans from the Moon's extremely harsh environment.

PradaAxiom SpaceNASAArtemis IVTechnology
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