Airbus A350-1000ULR Presented: Capable of Nearly 24 Hours Non-Stop Flight

·2·Technology
Airbus A350-1000ULR Presented: Capable of Nearly 24 Hours Non-Stop Flight

Qantas airline has developed a new cabin configuration for the Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft, aiming to provide maximum comfort to passengers during ultra-long-haul flights lasting up to 22 hours. This aircraft is designed for only 238 seats, including 6 in First Class, 52 in Business Class, 40 in Premium Economy, and 140 in standard Economy Class. According to Ixbt.com report .

Such a reduction in seat density ensures significantly more space and a higher level of comfort compared to standard Airbus models. This project is being implemented as part of Qantas's Project Sunrise program. The program aims to launch direct flights from Australia to Europe and the east coasts of North America.

Currently, the second Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft is in the final stage of assembly and is being painted in Qantas brand colors. Delivery of this airliner is expected in April 2027. Additionally, the airline has ordered 12 more standard Airbus A350-1000 aircraft for long-haul flights.

The A350-1000ULR model is the fourth passenger variant in the Airbus A350 family. As of April 2026, a total of 1,579 orders have been received from 68 customers for aircraft in this family. Furthermore, the cargo variant A350F is also under development, with its first flight scheduled for the end of this year.

AirbusQantasAviationTechnologyA350-1000ULR
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