ZTE U15S: Portable Router with 10,000 mAh Battery and Wi-Fi 6 Released

·47·Technology
ZTE U15S: Portable Router with 10,000 mAh Battery and Wi-Fi 6 Released

ZTE has officially released its new U15S portable Wi-Fi router. The device is available in black and white, priced at approximately $25 (179 yuan). This gadget runs on the ZTE V3E-A53 platform and is equipped with a dual-core processor. According to Ixbt.com report .

A distinctive feature of the router is its ability to work with two SIM cards simultaneously. This allows users to quickly switch between operators depending on network quality. Additionally, the device supports the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard, ensuring data transfer speed and stability.

The ZTE U15S has a compact body with a 1.44-inch touchscreen on the front panel. The display allows monitoring of network status, battery level, and data usage, as well as quick connection of other devices via QR code. The router can serve up to 16 devices simultaneously.

One of the device's strongest features is its 10,000 mAh battery. It supports 18 W fast charging (QC, PD, and PPS protocols). Additionally, a special mode allows the router to be used while directly connected to a power source. Weighing 237 grams, the device is very convenient for travel.

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