New Levy for Laptops and Smartphones: Payment Amount Depends on Brand

The Russian government has proposed changing the technological levy mechanism for electronics manufacturers and importers. According to amendments to the Tax Code, the payment amount will depend not only on the product category but also on the specific brand, model, and technical specifications of the device. RBC reports on this. Ixbt.com reports .

Previously, fixed rates were envisaged for certain product categories. Now, a differentiated approach is proposed, where the maximum levy amount can reach up to 5,000 rubles per product unit. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will determine the exact rates and calculation methodology.

At the same time, the government decided to postpone the launch of the new system. If the technological levy was initially scheduled to be introduced from September 1, 2026, this date has now been moved to December 1, 2026. According to ministry representatives, this decision was made taking into account the wishes of market participants.

The technological levy applies to both imported and domestically produced electronics in Russia. Officials hope that these funds will serve as a source of investment for developing the local electronics industry and encourage production localization.

Earlier, industry representatives opposed the introduction of the new payment, warning that it could lead to increased production costs and higher prices for end consumers. Some market participants are concerned that the additional burden will also negatively affect local manufacturers.