Real Madrid close to finalizing transfer of Manchester City star Rodri

·48·Sport
Real Madrid close to finalizing transfer of Manchester City star Rodri

Real Madrid is on the verge of making another sensational move in the transfer market. According to information from the Spanish publication Sport, Manchester City and Spain national team midfielder Rodri could soon become a member of the "Royal Club". Having gone without major trophies for two consecutive seasons, the Madrid giants have prioritized this transfer as part of a major squad overhaul, reports Goal.com. reports .

Rodri has long been on the radar of Madrid scouts, but his successful performances at the World Cup and consistent form prompted Florentino Pérez to take decisive action. Negotiations are currently in their final stages, with only the signatures of both parties remaining to formalize the deal. The player's own desire to return to his homeland and continue his career in Madrid further increases the likelihood of the transfer happening.

Strategic choice and internal agreement

Interestingly, Rodri's transfer has also created a slightly awkward situation for Florentino Pérez. The player was a few years ago presented as a key electoral promise by Enrique Riquelme, Pérez's opponent in the presidential elections. Nevertheless, Rodri's skill and potential benefit to the team outweighed all personal considerations. Currently, a full consensus has been reached at Valdebebas regarding this transfer.

Head coach José Mourinho has also given the green light to this transfer. The coach sees Rodri as the only candidate capable of perfectly executing the role of a "deep-lying playmaker," which the team has lacked in recent years. His vision and ability to control the tempo of the game are expected to completely transform Real Madrid's playing style.

The decisive stage of negotiations

The coming week will be of decisive importance for Real Madrid. The club's management intends to finalize two strategically important transfers, including the agreement regarding Rodri. Although his current contract with Manchester City runs until 2027, the Madrid club has prepared a financial offer that will satisfy the English side.

This transfer will not only strengthen Real Madrid's squad but could also alter the balance of power in European football as a whole. The departure of a defensive midfielder like Rodri is bound to be a serious blow for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. In turn, the Madrid club aims to restore its status of hegemony through this acquisition.

Real MadridManchester CityRodriTransferFootball
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