Juventus Seeks Goalkeeper: Turin's Main Target Is PSG Shot-Stopper

Italian club Juventus is planning to add new names to its squad in order to strengthen the goalkeeper position. The Turin outfit's attention is currently focused on Paris Saint-Germain player Lucas Chevalier, who could become the team's long-term number one. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

According to Foot Mercato, Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara is currently considering several options. After Michele Di Gregorio failed to live up to expectations, the club's management decided to return to the market. Lucas Chevalier occupies one of the top spots on the list, but completing this transfer will not be easy.

The 24-year-old Chevalier moved to PSG from Lille last summer for 40 million euros. His contract with the Parisians runs until 2030. This means Juventus will have to spend a significant amount of money for the transfer. Additionally, the Bianconeri are also monitoring experienced goalkeepers such as Emiliano Martínez and Guglielmo Vicario.

Transfer market chain reaction

Interestingly, Juventus and PSG are currently also battling for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The Japan international has attracted the attention of many giants with his performances in Serie A. If PSG succeeds in signing Suzuki, it could pave the way for Lucas Chevalier's move to Turin.

Chevalier's debut season in Paris has been somewhat complicated. When he arrived, he was expected to be the starting goalkeeper, but he lost his spot in the competition with Russia international Matvey Safonov. Furthermore, an injury sustained ahead of the World Cup negatively impacted his form.

Juventus does not intend to limit itself to just the goalkeeper position. The club is also working on strengthening its attack. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has agreed to return to Italy. The Dutch player is expected to join Juventus on loan after failing to find his footing in the English Premier League.

As the decisive stage of the season approaches, the Juventus management is trying to bolster the squad with quality players. If the Lucas Chevalier transfer goes through, it could ensure the team's defensive stability for years to come. Negotiations are ongoing and a final decision will be made in the coming weeks.