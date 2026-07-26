$100,000 for Temirov: Abu Dhabi Bonus Winners Announced

In Abu Dhabi, Ramazon Temirov did not just stop the former title contender in the first round. The Uzbek fighter's spectacular knockout was specially recognized by UFC management, and he became the recipient of a $100,000 bonus. became the recipient of a $100,000 bonus.

At the historic night at the Etihad Arena, two Uzbek fighters participated in the main bouts. Bogdan Guskov fought until the fifth round against former champion Magomed Ankalaev, while Temirov recorded one of the biggest surprises of the night by TKOing Steve Erceg in the very first round.

One round was enough for Temirov

In the co-main event, Ramazon Temirov faced Steve Erceg, who is ranked tenth in the UFC. The Australian athlete was an experienced opponent who had previously fought for the championship belt.

However, Temirov started the fight at a high pace from the very first seconds. He pressured his opponent and knocked him off balance several times with powerful strikes. At 4:21 of the first round, the referee stopped the fight, and our compatriot was awarded a victory via technical knockout.

Temirov did not leave the former title contender to the judges' decision — he gave his answer in the octagon in the first round.

This result marked the Uzbek athlete's third victory in the UFC. Two of them were secured early in the first round.

Who received the $100,000 bonus?

The tournament organizers announced the best performers of the night after the fights concluded. According to the provided information, in addition to the regular purse, each bonus recipient will receive $100,000. will receive.

Award Bonus Recipients Fight of the Night Rizvan Kuniev — Tyrell Fortune Performance of the Night Ramazon Temirov Performance of the Night Waldo Cortes-Acosta Per athlete $100,000

In the Kuniev vs. Fortune clash, named 'Fight of the Night', the Russian heavyweight finished his opponent via TKO at 1:12 of the third round.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta submitted Thomas Petersen in the first round in just 1 minute and 32 seconds with a rare calf slicer. This was his fifth consecutive first-round submission in the UFC.

Why is Temirov's victory particularly significant?

Temirov's result is not limited to just an impressive knockout or a large bonus. He defeated an opponent who is in the UFC's top ten and has experience in championship fights.

This victory could open the following opportunities for him:

Entering the UFC flyweight rankings;

Facing another top-10 representative in the next fight;

Getting closer to the championship race;

Improving his contract and purses in the promotion;

Increasing the international prestige of Uzbekistan MMA.

The ranking does not automatically transfer the opponent's spot to the winner. However, stopping a number-ten ranked athlete in the first round is not a result the UFC ranking committee will ignore.

Guskov did not receive a bonus, but he fought until the final round

In the main event of the tournament, Bogdan Guskov stepped into the octagon against the number one contender Magomed Ankalaev. Despite the Uzbek representative accepting the fight on short notice, he pushed the bout to the fifth round.

Ankalaev won via TKO with a series of strikes at 2:41 of the final round. Guskov did not join the bonus winners, but he gained great experience in his first five-round main event against a former champion.

The real fight for Temirov starts now

The victory in Abu Dhabi made Ramazon Temirov one of the most discussed fighters in the division. A first-round TKO, a top-10 opponent, and a $100,000 bonus — all achieved in one night.

However, this is not yet a ticket to the championship. Temirov must maintain this pace against a high-level opponent in the next bout. In Abu Dhabi, he didn't knock on the door — he kicked it open. Now it remains to be seen which room the UFC will put him in.

Do you think Ramazon Temirov should be given a top-5 opponent in his next fight? Write your opinion in the comments and share the news about the $100,000 bonus with MMA fans on Telegram.