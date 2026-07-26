World Cup Revelation Vozinha Joins Chilean Giants

·73·Sport
World Cup Revelation Vozinha Joins Chilean Giants

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who captured global attention with his stellar performances at the World Cup, has found a new club. The 40-year-old veteran shot-stopper has signed a contract with Colo-Colo, one of South America's most prestigious clubs. This transfer came as a surprise to the football world, as the veteran goalkeeper moved to the Chilean league as a free agent, Goal.com reports .

Josimar Dias, known to the football community as Vozinha, signed an 18-month deal with the Chilean club. Colo-Colo welcomed their new addition on social media with a short and warm message: "Welcome. We are waiting for you." Currently, the team leads the Chilean championship standings, sitting 13 points ahead of their closest pursuer.

Social Media Star and Clash with Lionel Messi

Vozinha's popularity skyrocketed to unprecedented levels following the recent World Cup held in North America. Before the tournament, he had around 50,000 followers on Instagram, but after the match against Spain, that figure reached 14 million. Today, his audience exceeds 29.5 million, highlighting the player's impact not only on the pitch but in cultural spaces as well.

In the tournament's Round of 16, when Cape Verde faced Argentina, Vozinha put on a heroic display. He made eight saves during the match, four of which directly denied shots from Lionel Messi. His remarkable save of Messi's trademark free-kick, in particular, will be remembered for a long time. Although his team lost 2–3, Vozinha was recognized as one of the best players of the match.

After the match, a warm interaction took place between Lionel Messi and Vozinha. According to Goal.com, Messi embraced the African goalkeeper and praised his performance. "Messi told me: 'You are amazing. Your people should be proud of you.' It was an unforgettable moment for me," Vozinha recalled. He also managed to swap shirts with the legendary Argentine.

There were various speculations about Vozinha's future. In particular, rumors circulated that he might move to MLS side Inter Miami. However, the option of Colo-Colo—a 34-time Chilean champion and one-time Copa Libertadores winner—proved to be the priority for the goalkeeper. Through this transfer, the Chilean club has bolstered its squad with an experienced international-level performer.

VozinhaColo-ColoLionel MessiTransferWorld Cup
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