Race for Julian Brandt: Leeds United and Ajax keen to sign the free agent

Former Germany national team and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt is expected to continue his career in England or the Netherlands. Currently a free agent, the 30-year-old player has sparked a serious battle between Leeds United and Ajax. According to Sky Sports, the English club has stepped up its efforts to secure the experienced playmaker, reports Goal.com .

After his contract with the Bundesliga giant expired, Julian Brandt became one of the most attractive free options on the transfer market. Although his time in Dortmund was successful, the parties decided to part ways. Now the player must make a final decision regarding his next destination. Even though a club with European competition experience like Ajax has shown interest, the player himself leans more towards English football.

Serious offer from Leeds United

The Leeds United management has put a three-year contract offer on the table for Julian Brandt. According to journalist Luca Bendoni, the player's father and agent, Jürgen Brandt, visited the club's Thorp Arch training ground earlier this month. They personally acquainted themselves with the club's infrastructure and future projects, highlighting how seriously the English side is treating this transfer.

As known, Julian Brandt moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for 25 million euros. Last season, he made 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 4 assists. He also featured in the 2024 Champions League final against Real Madrid. His top-tier experience is considered vital for strengthening Leeds' squad.

The Ajax option and the player's record

Amsterdam's Ajax has not stopped pursuing Brandt either. The Dutch club is offering the player European prestige and a playing style suited to his technical abilities. However, it is reported that Brandt prefers to test himself in the English Premier League at this stage of his career.

Julian Brandt is known as one of the most talented players in Bundesliga history. At 21, he became the youngest player to reach 100 matches in Germany's top flight. He is also the third-youngest player in history to hit the 300-appearance milestone in the Bundesliga. Such consistency and skill will undoubtedly boost any team's attacking potential.

According to Goal.com, Leeds United is pulling out all the stops to win this transfer race. Landing a player of this caliber as a free agent would be a massive success for the club both financially and athletically. Brandt's decision is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.