Intel Records Growth Not Seen in 15 Years: Concerns Behind the Success

·40·Technology
Intel Records Growth Not Seen in 15 Years: Concerns Behind the Success

Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation announced unexpected financial results for the second quarter of 2026. The company's revenue increased by 25 percent compared to the same period last year, exceeding 16 billion dollars. This marks the highest growth rate recorded since 2011, causing a major stir in the tech world. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported by.

According to ixbt.com, the company's net income per share was 0.42 dollars, which is twice the analysts' forecast. However, despite such a positive report, investors remain skeptical about the company's future. As a result, Intel shares initially rose after the report, then began a sharp decline, losing 28 percent of their total value over the month of July.

The main driver of the company's success was technologies designed for AI and Data Center. Revenue from this division increased by 59 percent, exceeding 6 billion dollars. Additionally, the CPU business grew by 13 percent, and the contract chip manufacturing (foundry) direction grew by 31 percent.

AI and Production Capacities

For the first time in many years, Intel management reported facing product shortages in the data center segment, meaning demand significantly outpaces supply. As a result of the cost-cutting program implemented by Lip-Bu Tan and market recovery, the company's gross margin rebounded from 3 percent last year to 42 percent.

The company is also giving optimistic forecasts for the next quarter. In the third quarter, revenue is expected to be around 16-17 billion dollars, which is significantly higher than market expectations. Intel also announced signing 10 major long-term contracts, indicating stabilization in the supply chain.

What Worries Investors?

The primary doubt among market participants is related to Intel's ability to attract major clients for chip production based on cutting-edge technological processes. Currently, the only publicly announced major client for contract manufacturing remains Fortinet, though it uses relatively older technologies rather than the most advanced ones.

Furthermore, a warning was issued that CPU sales for personal computers might stall in the third quarter due to a shortage of RAM modules. According to experts, the future of Intel shares depends not on current profits, but on whether the company can compete with giants like NVIDIA or Apple in foundry services.

IntelTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceCPUBusiness
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

AMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookAMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 OutlookToday, 13:29New Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledNew Era in Taiwan: Electron Beam Lithography System to Be InstalledToday, 12:59Innovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAInnovative Aircraft Factory Requiring No Airport Being Built in the USAToday, 12:25Honor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceHonor Unveils the World's First "Smartphone-Robot": Capabilities of the New DeviceToday, 11:58Historic Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionHistoric Internet Blackout in India's Capital: Political Crisis and Digital DisruptionToday, 11:22SpaceX Completes Construction of World's Tallest Mechazilla Tower at Cape CanaveralSpaceX Completes Construction of World's Tallest Mechazilla Tower at Cape CanaveralToday, 10:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design