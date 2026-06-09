CISA Gives US Federal Agencies Three Days to Patch VPN Vulnerability

·6·Technology
CISA Gives US Federal Agencies Three Days to Patch VPN Vulnerability

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an urgent directive to all civilian agencies to remediate a critical vulnerability in Check Point software. This flaw has been identified as actively exploited by ransomware groups. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

According to cybersecurity firm Check Point Software, the vulnerability affects remote access tools, firewalls, and VPN systems, which serve as digital gateways protecting corporate networks from unauthorized access. The company confirmed that a ransomware group named Qilin is exploiting this vulnerability.

Although hacking attacks began on May 7, activity surged sharply last week. The Qilin group has attacked dozens of organizations worldwide that rely on these security tools. Due to the high risk to federal government networks, CISA has mandated all agencies to resolve the issue by June 11.

The directive applies to all major civilian agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State, and the Treasury. CISA is acting under Operational Directive BOD 22-01, which enables security measures when active cyber threats exist on government networks.

CISAVPNCheck PointCybersecurityRansomware
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

One UI 9.0 Testing Begins for Samsung Galaxy A17, A34, and A57 ModelsOne UI 9.0 Testing Begins for Samsung Galaxy A17, A34, and A57 ModelsToday, 17:56Tecno Adds Football Mode to Its Ella AI AssistantTecno Adds Football Mode to Its Ella AI AssistantToday, 17:27VTB Launches QR Code Transfers via SBP for IndividualsVTB Launches QR Code Transfers via SBP for IndividualsToday, 17:27Anthropic Releases Its Most Powerful Claude Fable Model to the PublicAnthropic Releases Its Most Powerful Claude Fable Model to the PublicToday, 17:24Landspace Successfully Launches Zhuque-2E Y6 Methane RocketLandspace Successfully Launches Zhuque-2E Y6 Methane RocketToday, 16:54Limit Set on Number of Bank Cards in Russia: New Law AdoptedLimit Set on Number of Bank Cards in Russia: New Law AdoptedToday, 16:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body