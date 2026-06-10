Stickers for weather reactions added to Yandex Pogoda app

·0·Technology
Stickers for weather reactions added to Yandex Pogoda app

A new system has been launched in the Yandex Pogoda mobile app, allowing users to express collective feelings about weather conditions. The main screen now displays the most popular sticker sent by the majority of users in the city. This feature helps to understand at a glance how people are perceiving the current weather. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

A special "stream" of stickers has been created to track reactions in real time. To share their mood, a user simply needs to tap the current sticker on the main screen, select a matching one from the collection, and send it. There is no limit to the number of stickers a person can send.

In addition, the app features a special map where it is possible to compare the moods of residents in different regions regarding the weather. Currently, this feature works in 30 cities, but the list is expected to expand in the future.

The collection includes various fun reactions for rainy or allergy-prone days, including stickers like a "pigeon in rubber boots" or ones indicating dust. This update serves to increase interactivity among users.

YandexMobile AppTechnologyWeatherStickers
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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