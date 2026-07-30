Florida Reallocates EV Funds to Flying Taxis

·36·Technology
Florida Reallocates EV Funds to Flying Taxis

The government of Florida, USA, plans to reallocate nearly $200 million in federal funds originally intended for EV charging stations to build an electric flying taxi network. According to the Miami Herald, this decision could mark a turning point in the state's transport infrastructure development, though it has sparked debate among the public and experts. This was reported by Techcrunch.com.

State officials explained that although Florida is one of the leading regions in the US by the number of EVs, the ratio of charging points to vehicles is below the national average. Nevertheless, the local administration left the federal program funds unutilized, explaining that private companies had adequately handled network development.

New Direction for Infrastructure Funds

Under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program within the US Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Florida had secured nearly $200 million. Now, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to spend this money instead on building 32 pads and charging stations for eVTOL aircraft—vertical takeoff and landing vehicles—instead of ground transport.

Currently, the electric flying taxi market is still in its developmental stage. While many startups are working to create aircraft ready for serial production, some are also focusing on defense applications. Nevertheless, Florida officials hope these small aircraft, typically accommodating 4-5 passengers, will help alleviate severe traffic congestion in the state.

State Experience and Future Plans

According to updated US administration guidelines, states that have fully formed EV corridors are allowed to reallocate funds to build charging infrastructure on roads in other public locations. Other states, such as New York and North Carolina, used this opportunity to install public charging stations for residents without private housing.

According to the Miami Herald, Florida's plan envisions locating landing pads and stations for air taxis in golf course areas, luxury residential buildings, and airports. Although this step is expected to fundamentally transform the transportation system in the future, the transfer of funds allocated for ground EVs to another sector has received mixed evaluations from experts.

FloridaElectric VehicleseVTOLTechnologyAutomotive
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