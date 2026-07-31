Barcelona and Julian Alvarez could face severe sanctions after Atletico complaint

·46·Sport
Barcelona and Julian Alvarez could face severe sanctions after Atletico complaint

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona following an official complaint from Atletico Madrid. According to reports by Marca, the Madrid club accuses the Catalans of systematically trying to lure away and pressure their forward Julian Alvarez over recent months. This was reported by Goal.com reported Goal.com.

Both parties were informed of the opening of this disciplinary case on Thursday. Currently, both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have the right to submit their defense statements. The Madrid club is determined to pursue the case to the end regarding the violations that have been ongoing for several months, appealing not only to the Spanish Football Federation but also to FIFA.

Spanish Football Federation rules and potential penalties

According to Article 93 of the Spanish Federation's Disciplinary Code, which deals with non-compliance with federation decisions, very strict sanctions can be applied for such violations. Financial fines are just the beginning of the case, and those at fault are likely to face more serious restrictions.

If this violation is confirmed, officials or the player himself could face a suspension or disqualification ranging from one month to two years. Additionally, a ban of at least four match applications is foreseen in any case.

Consequences for the player and the club

If the forward is disqualified for breaking the rules, he will be required to pay compensation for the damage caused to his club, which will be deprived of his services. This scenario could also create the risk of Atletico Madrid losing their player.

Nevertheless, the Madrid club's position remains unchanged — they demand justice and severe punitive measures for the violations they have been condemning for months. If the evidence is confirmed, the resulting consequences could be severe not only for the Catalan club but also for the Argentine forward.

BarcelonaAtletico MadridJulian AlvarezRoyal Spanish Football FederationLa Liga
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