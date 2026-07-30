LinkedIn Helps Users Fight Against AI Slop

·2·Technology
LinkedIn Helps Users Fight Against AI Slop

LinkedIn, known as a professional network, has begun taking decisive measures against low-quality and automatically generated content—known as “AI slop”—that is flooding its users' feeds. According to information distributed by ixbt.com and foreign sources, the platform is now introducing a button that allows users to report posts when they suspect they were written by AI. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Recently, online publications and social media networks have been facing similar problems as users grow tired of unreal texts generated by artificial intelligence. According to Cloudflare infrastructure company data, bot traffic on the network has now surpassed human-generated requests. This situation has also affected new startups, even causing some projects to shut down.

New Feature and Automated Protection Measures

Hari Srinivasan, Chief Product Officer at the Microsoft-owned social network LinkedIn, emphasized that this issue is one of the top priorities for the platform. According to him, people visit LinkedIn to connect with real humans and share their personal ideas and experiences.

The new “Seems like AI slop” button is one of several measures aimed at reducing the volume of low-quality content on the platform. The company is also investing in automated protection systems, already blocking hundreds of thousands of automated comment attempts every day.

Classifiers and New Opportunities for Authors

Srinivasan stated that LinkedIn is introducing new classifiers to detect whether posts are the product of artificial intelligence. Through this, the amount of low-quality material among recommended content outside the network will be reduced. Additionally, users will be able to privately see in their personal dashboard if their posts look dishonest or artificial due to excessive AI use.

The company is abandoning the old “enhance your post” feature that altered posts using AI, replacing it with a feature that edits text only without changing the author's original voice. Furthermore, profile and page verification tools have been expanded, and an option to block comments from unwanted company pages has been added.

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