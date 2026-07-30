Google Dramatically Boosts Chrome Security With AI

Google has announced unprecedented results in eliminating security vulnerabilities in its Chrome browser using internal AI tools. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant managed to fix a staggering 1,072 security bugs in the last two versions of Chrome released in June. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Based on official data provided by the company, this figure even surpasses the total of 1,036 bugs identified across the 23 previous versions released over the past two years. Since the advent of large language models, cybersecurity experts predicted that AI systems would hunt for software flaws on a massive scale, forcing defenders to urgently adopt AI as well.

A Turning Point in AI and Cybersecurity

A chart from a white paper published by Google clearly demonstrates an exponential growth in the rapid discovery and patching of vulnerabilities. This achievement proves that predictions were not mere speculation and are being confirmed by real numbers.

Doug Turner, Director of Engineering for Chrome, told TechCrunch that AI models have fundamentally transformed the economics of cybersecurity. The vulnerability discovery process has now become an automated, industrial-scale operation.

"By applying models like Gemini, we are proactively eliminating vulnerabilities, staying ahead of competitors, and making Chrome safer with every update," Doug Turner emphasized in his statement.

The Approach of Other Tech Giants

This trend is not limited to Google alone. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it patched a record 570 security bugs across its various products as part of its regular monthly updates. The company attributed this sharp increase in fixed errors directly to the use of AI technologies.

At the same time, it is noteworthy that Apple is not experiencing such exponential growth. According to independent observers' calculations, Apple fixed 482 bugs in its products in 2026, maintaining a pace almost identical to last year's figures and even those of 2015.