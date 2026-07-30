Google Dramatically Boosts Chrome Security With AI

·34·Technology
Google Dramatically Boosts Chrome Security With AI

Google has announced unprecedented results in eliminating security vulnerabilities in its Chrome browser using internal AI tools. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant managed to fix a staggering 1,072 security bugs in the last two versions of Chrome released in June. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Based on official data provided by the company, this figure even surpasses the total of 1,036 bugs identified across the 23 previous versions released over the past two years. Since the advent of large language models, cybersecurity experts predicted that AI systems would hunt for software flaws on a massive scale, forcing defenders to urgently adopt AI as well.

A Turning Point in AI and Cybersecurity

A chart from a white paper published by Google clearly demonstrates an exponential growth in the rapid discovery and patching of vulnerabilities. This achievement proves that predictions were not mere speculation and are being confirmed by real numbers.

Doug Turner, Director of Engineering for Chrome, told TechCrunch that AI models have fundamentally transformed the economics of cybersecurity. The vulnerability discovery process has now become an automated, industrial-scale operation.

"By applying models like Gemini, we are proactively eliminating vulnerabilities, staying ahead of competitors, and making Chrome safer with every update," Doug Turner emphasized in his statement.

The Approach of Other Tech Giants

This trend is not limited to Google alone. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it patched a record 570 security bugs across its various products as part of its regular monthly updates. The company attributed this sharp increase in fixed errors directly to the use of AI technologies.

At the same time, it is noteworthy that Apple is not experiencing such exponential growth. According to independent observers' calculations, Apple fixed 482 bugs in its products in 2026, maintaining a pace almost identical to last year's figures and even those of 2015.

GoogleChromeAICybersecurityGemini
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Apple Dramatically Increases Reserves Due to Memory Component ShortagesApple Dramatically Increases Reserves Due to Memory Component ShortagesToday, 04:24Leopold Aschenbrenner Fund Sold Exchange Traded FundsLeopold Aschenbrenner Fund Sold Exchange Traded FundsToday, 04:23Unexpected Decline Observed in Apple's Services NetworkUnexpected Decline Observed in Apple's Services NetworkToday, 03:56Amazon Reports Strong Financial Results in Second Quarter and Shares RiseAmazon Reports Strong Financial Results in Second Quarter and Shares RiseToday, 03:56Cybersecurity: Spammers Shift from Mass Messages to Targeted AttacksCybersecurity: Spammers Shift from Mass Messages to Targeted AttacksToday, 02:24CareCloud Warns About Medical Data BreachCareCloud Warns About Medical Data BreachToday, 01:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin