Yandex Maps comes to the rescue during hot water outages

·0·Technology
Yandex Maps comes to the rescue during hot water outages

A new AI-powered tool has appeared in Yandex Maps. This feature was developed to provide convenience to residents during seasonal hot water outages. Now, users no longer need to manually search for places to wash their hair or take a shower. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In the chat with the AI assistant on the main screen, simply select a pre-defined query, such as "Where can I wash my hair nearby?". The neural network analyzes business profiles, service lists, and reviews to generate a list of suitable options, such as nearby beauty salons.

It is also possible to refine search results. If a user is interested not only in salons but also in bathhouses with showers, they just need to inform the assistant, and it will immediately update the selection. This process significantly saves the user's time.

In addition, the Yandex Maps app has published the summer schedule for hot water outages in Moscow, the Moscow region, and Saint Petersburg. Users can find out exact dates and duration by selecting their home on the map or entering the address in the search bar.

YandexArtificial IntelligenceNeural NetworkTechnologyYandex Maps
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Abror Shuhratov
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