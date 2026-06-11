Sam Altman and Jakub Pachocki on the future of OpenAI and the third phase

·12·Technology
Sam Altman and Jakub Pachocki on the future of OpenAI and the third phase

In a new co-authored article, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki compare the development of AI to the spread of electricity. They believe that just as electrification accelerated economic growth in the 20th century, AI will become a foundational technology that reshapes the economy, science, and daily life. The authors emphasize that the primary impact of the technology lies in its mass adoption and the expansion of human capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The article raises the issue of transitioning to the "third phase" of OpenAI's strategy. The first phase involved fundamental research in AGI, while the second focused on productizing and deploying technologies. The third phase envisions the restructuring of the economy around AI, ensuring the safety, affordability, and integration of models into daily processes. Additionally, providing every person with a personal AGI-level assistant is set as a strategic goal.

Special attention is paid to the future of scientific research. Sam Altman and Jakub Pachocki predict that by 2028, most research within OpenAI will be conducted in collaboration with AI systems. AI will participate in formulating and testing hypotheses, dramatically accelerating the pace of scientific discovery. In this process, the human role will shift from executing tasks to setting goals and evaluating results.

The authors noted the danger of the technology being concentrated in the hands of a few companies or countries. They emphasize the need to create international coordination mechanisms, slow down the race if risks outpace safety measures, and develop global standards that ensure the stability of AI systems.

OpenAISam AltmanArtificial IntelligenceAGITechnology
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