Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei implements an unexpected management approach

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, one of the world's fastest-growing AI companies, has implemented a management system that surprises other business leaders. The founder of the company, valued by private investors at nearly a trillion dollars, has minimized the number of employees reporting directly to him. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an interview with Bloomberg, Amodei stated that only one person — his chief of staff — reports directly to him. All other members of the Anthropic executive team report to his sister, company co-founder and president Daniela Amodei. Daniela fully oversees the company's daily operations.

Those with experience managing large teams know well that personnel issues can consume almost all of a leader's time. Amodei's approach allows him to focus his attention on strategy, corporate culture, research directions, and writing analytical essays on the future of human civilization.

This structure is highly unusual for the tech world. For example, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has dozens of direct reports, and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang manages dozens of employees personally. Amodei describes this as an "incredibly liberating" system.