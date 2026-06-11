Almost 7-inch screen and 6000 mAh battery: Poco C81 Pro goes on sale

·15·Technology
Almost 7-inch screen and 6000 mAh battery: Poco C81 Pro goes on sale

Russian retailers have started selling the new budget-friendly Poco C81 Pro smartphone, which made its international debut at the end of April. This was reported by the press service of diHouse, a major supplier of home appliances and electronics. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

This novelty became the first device in its series to run on the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 operating system out of the box. One of the main features of the smartphone is its 6.9-inch LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness.

The device's performance is powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor, and it is equipped with 16 MP and 8 MP cameras. The smartphone also features a 6000 mAh battery with support for 15 W charging.

The Poco C81 Pro is available on the market in three colors: green, black, and gold. Users can choose from three different memory configurations depending on their needs.

PocoXiaomiSmartphoneTechnologyHyperOS
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Abror Shuhratov
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