NASA reveals complex details of the Artemis III mission

NASA has presented the initial plan for the Artemis III mission, scheduled for mid-2027. According to the announced concept, the mission includes three separate launches and two dockings in low Earth orbit (at an altitude of approximately 463 kilometers). This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Initially, a test version of Blue Origin's Blue Moon Mk2 lunar lander is scheduled to be launched into orbit. This vehicle is capable of remaining in space for up to 90 days. In the second stage, an SLS rocket will transport the Orion spacecraft with four astronauts on board into orbit. After docking with Blue Moon, the crew will check the life support systems and other functions of the lunar module.

In the third stage, a modified Starship V3 equipped with a special docking adapter will head to orbit. The Orion spacecraft will detach from the Blue Moon module and perform a proximity maneuver with Starship. It is worth noting that during this process, the astronauts will not transfer to the SpaceX vehicle, but will instead test the compatibility of the systems.

After the program is completed, the Orion spacecraft will return to Earth with the crew and splash down in the Pacific Ocean. The total duration of the mission is expected to be approximately two weeks. Previously, NASA had officially announced the crew members who will participate in the Artemis III mission.