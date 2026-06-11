SK Hynix to build four new plants: Memory production to triple

SK Hynix has announced plans to expand its production capacity amid a surge in demand for advanced memory chips. Chairman Chey Tae-won told Nikkei Asia that the company intends to triple its silicon wafer production by 2034. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

According to him, the global market is entering a period of prolonged shortage, driven largely by the rapid development of AI systems. Increasing the production of silicon wafers, which are the foundation for microchips, is expected to ease global market pressure and stabilize the supply chain.

The market reacted positively to this statement, with SK Hynix shares rising by nearly 2.6% to reach 21 million won. The company is already preparing for a future where AI becomes the primary driver for memory and high-performance SoC chips.

The first phase of expansion is already underway, with four new plants being built in South Korea, scheduled for completion by the end of next year. Previously, SK Hynix confirmed it would supply next-generation memory chips for NVIDIA's Vera Rubin AI platforms and RTX Spark-based PCs.