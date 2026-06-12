Moto G Max with 200 MP camera and IP69 protection unveiled

·161·Technology
Moto G Max with 200 MP camera and IP69 protection unveiled

Motorola has officially unveiled its new Moto G Max smartphone in Brazil. The device is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The smartphone's hardware is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. In terms of memory, the device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Moto G Max body is only 7.38 mm thick and weighs 183 grams.

Regarding camera capabilities, the main module consists of 200 MP and 8 MP sensors. For selfie enthusiasts, a 32 MP front camera is provided. The device features a 5200 mAh battery and supports 33 W charging technology.

The Moto G Max is protected against dust and water according to the unique IP69 standard. It is also equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and the Android 16 operating system. The new model has been released in the Brazilian market at a price of approximately $490.

MotorolaMoto G MaxSmartphoneAndroid 16Technology
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Abror Shuhratov
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