John Stones Expected to Continue Career in Italy

A major turning point is expected in the career of England national team and Manchester City defender John Stones. According to Sky Sports, the experienced footballer has reached a verbal agreement to join reigning Serie A champions Inter and is close to leaving English football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Upon the expiration of his current contract with Manchester City, Stones is expected to move to the San Siro club as a free agent. Currently, the defender's representatives are actively working on finalizing the terms of a two-year contract with the Italian giants.

Crucial Transfer for Inter and Rivals

This agreement is rated as a major achievement for Inter head coach Cristian Chivu. The specialist aims to strengthen his squad with players possessing high-level winning experience. John Stones' vast experience in the English Premier League and international arenas is expected to be very useful for the Milan club.

Reports indicate that the Italian champion's success in this matter dealt a serious blow to the plans of several prominent English teams. In particular, Arsenal and Chelsea wanted to keep the experienced defender in their ranks. Specifically, the "Gunners" felt a special need to deepen their defensive line after William Saliba's injury.

However, not only English clubs, but other giants also fought for the player. In particular, Juventus management had also contacted the player's representatives over the weekend. Although the Bianconeri hoped to lure the defender to their side, Inter's prompt and precise actions paved the way to Milan.

Defensive Changes and Future Plans

John Stones' transfer is part of a broader plan to renew Inter's defensive line led by Cristian Chivu. Although the main focus is currently on the English player, the club continues to show interest in Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, who is considered one of the coach's primary transfer targets.

If Benjamin Pavard leaves the team during the summer transfer window, the Nerazzurri will have the opportunity to sign both Stones and Romero. Pavard's future remains uncertain for now, and his departure would create both squad space and financial freedom for a complete defensive overhaul. Regardless, for now, the Italian champion is placing special emphasis on the transfer of John Stones to fully finalize the deal.