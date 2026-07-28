Satya Nadella: Companies relying on a single AI will face crisis

·45·Technology
Satya Nadella: Companies relying on a single AI will face crisis

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella strongly advised the business world to exercise extreme caution when using AI technologies and to avoid tying themselves to a single private provider. In an interview with CNN, he openly stated that companies relying entirely on a single AI lab will lose their competitiveness in the future and face a downturn. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Nadella emphasized that businesses must be careful when outsourcing their data and prompts to other companies. In his opinion, every enterprise must retain all its metadata when utilizing AI models. This will allow them to create their own open models or custom weights in the future.

The need to control AI infrastructure

Continuing his thought, the Microsoft chief stressed that any firm lacking its own model or independent infrastructure gradually outsources its cognitive capabilities to external parties. If companies do not use special AI gateways that separate data exchange and queries from the model, they remain at high risk.

Nadella also urged enterprises not to become overly dependent on built-in coding tools and harnesses from AI labs. Such an approach enables a company to switch to any model in the future or use multiple systems simultaneously. As a result, the business does not tie its fate to a single provider.

Market trends and future prospects

Interestingly, Microsoft itself is one of the main investors in major AI labs such as Anthropic and OpenAI. Nevertheless, Nadella's statement demonstrates the growing demand for alternative infrastructure and cloud services in the technology market.

Today, business representatives are striving to choose cheaper open-source models capable of running on their own hardware, rather than relying on a single expensive model. This further increases the necessity of managing various AI systems and utilizing independent coding agents in the future.

Satya NadellaMicrosoftArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyBusiness
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Star Formation in Andromeda Galaxy Has Dropped SharplyStar Formation in Andromeda Galaxy Has Dropped SharplyToday, 08:25Anthropic Head Comments on Open-Weight Artificial Intelligence ModelsAnthropic Head Comments on Open-Weight Artificial Intelligence ModelsToday, 05:20Gigabyte GeForce Aorus RTX 5080 Infinity Stunned With Unique PCB DesignGigabyte GeForce Aorus RTX 5080 Infinity Stunned With Unique PCB DesignToday, 02:55GPU Requirements for Halo Campaign Evolved RevealedGPU Requirements for Halo Campaign Evolved RevealedToday, 02:26Peacock and YouTube Reach Strategic Partnership AgreementPeacock and YouTube Reach Strategic Partnership AgreementToday, 01:56Thea Energy Receives $20 Million Grant for Fusion ReactorsThea Energy Receives $20 Million Grant for Fusion ReactorsToday, 01:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design