Satya Nadella: Companies relying on a single AI will face crisis

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella strongly advised the business world to exercise extreme caution when using AI technologies and to avoid tying themselves to a single private provider. In an interview with CNN, he openly stated that companies relying entirely on a single AI lab will lose their competitiveness in the future and face a downturn. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Nadella emphasized that businesses must be careful when outsourcing their data and prompts to other companies. In his opinion, every enterprise must retain all its metadata when utilizing AI models. This will allow them to create their own open models or custom weights in the future.

The need to control AI infrastructure

Continuing his thought, the Microsoft chief stressed that any firm lacking its own model or independent infrastructure gradually outsources its cognitive capabilities to external parties. If companies do not use special AI gateways that separate data exchange and queries from the model, they remain at high risk.

Nadella also urged enterprises not to become overly dependent on built-in coding tools and harnesses from AI labs. Such an approach enables a company to switch to any model in the future or use multiple systems simultaneously. As a result, the business does not tie its fate to a single provider.

Market trends and future prospects

Interestingly, Microsoft itself is one of the main investors in major AI labs such as Anthropic and OpenAI. Nevertheless, Nadella's statement demonstrates the growing demand for alternative infrastructure and cloud services in the technology market.

Today, business representatives are striving to choose cheaper open-source models capable of running on their own hardware, rather than relying on a single expensive model. This further increases the necessity of managing various AI systems and utilizing independent coding agents in the future.