GPU Requirements for Halo Campaign Evolved Revealed

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GPU Requirements for Halo Campaign Evolved Revealed

Halo: Campaign Evolved, a project based on the first part of the iconic franchise and powered by Unreal Engine 5, officially releases tomorrow. As the new version is expected to offer players a familiar universe with modern graphics, experts have tested it on various hardware configurations. This is reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

According to TechPowerUp, the technical capabilities and requirements of the project have been pre-examined, allowing users to assess their PCs in advance. Remade using modern technologies, this project also imposes its demands on the modern GPU market.

Results at Different Resolutions

According to test results, to achieve a stable 60 fps at the highest quality settings, the requirements for graphics cards vary dramatically depending on resolution. Specifically, achieving the desired result in Full HD requires hardware at the level of NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 5060 Ti, or AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT.

If the user selects the 1440p format, system requirements increase further. In this case, an RTX 4070 Ti level GPU will be needed to ensure a stable frame rate. The most difficult test was observed at the ultra-high 4K resolution.

It turned out that even the flagship NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card itself cannot fully provide 60 fps in 4K format. This once again clearly demonstrates how resource-intensive projects built on Unreal Engine 5 are.

Optimization and Technologies

According to experts, the overall performance of the project turned out as expected for such a complex graphics engine and is by no means catastrophic. In line with modern trends, the game features various upscalers and frame generators that allow for a significant increase in frame rate.

In particular, all major technologies from the three leading market companies are fully supported in this project. This paves the way for players to optimize graphics settings based on their hardware capabilities and enjoy a comfortable gameplay experience.

Halo Campaign EvolvedUnreal Engine 5TechPowerUpNVIDIA RTXGPU
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