China Launches Hydrogen Plant Powered by 700,000 Solar Panels and AI

·25·Technology
China Launches Hydrogen Plant Powered by 700,000 Solar Panels and AI

China has completed one of its largest renewable energy projects. According to China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy), the country's largest coastal energy cluster, which integrates solar energy, green hydrogen production, and energy storage systems, has been fully commissioned in Rudong County, Jiangsu Province. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Implemented by Guohua Energy Investment, this project was built in challenging natural conditions—coastal areas prone to regular flooding. In less than eight months, specialists installed over 110,000 reinforced concrete foundations and mounted nearly 700,000 solar panels on them. To preserve the ecosystem, all equipment and service walkways were placed on special elevated trestles.

The core of the complex consists of a 400 MW solar power plant. A new 220 kV coastal substation was built to transmit the generated energy to the grid. The system also includes a 120 MWh energy storage unit to balance fluctuations in solar generation and cover peak loads.

The hydrogen hub within the project has the capacity to produce 1,500 m³ of hydrogen per hour through water electrolysis during periods of excess solar energy. The annual production volume is 180 tons of green hydrogen. Contracts for the supply of this product have already been signed with chemical enterprises.

All components of the complex are integrated into a single digital control system that uses AI algorithms to coordinate energy production, storage, and hydrogen synthesis. This facility is a closed energy ecosystem capable of maximizing the efficiency of every kilowatt of energy.

ChinaSolar EnergyGreen HydrogenArtificial IntelligenceEnergy
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