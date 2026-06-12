Telegram returns to Wear OS: Now works on Samsung and Pixel watches

·0·Technology
Telegram returns to Wear OS: Now works on Samsung and Pixel watches

Telegram has announced the relaunch of its app for the Wear OS operating system. After a five-year hiatus, owners of Android-based smartwatches can once again use all the messenger's features on their devices. An update for Apple Watch was released earlier, and now it is the turn of devices like Samsung Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, and Xiaomi Watch. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new app allows users full access to chats, as well as the ability to send and listen to voice messages. Interestingly, the last time Telegram released an app for Wear OS, the Pixel Watch did not yet exist, and the Galaxy Watch series ran on Samsung's own Tizen system. Now, these modern devices are fully integrated with the messenger.

The current version includes features to mute chats and pin them to the top. However, unlike the Apple Watch version, the Wear OS app does not yet support viewing locations or sending stickers. The Telegram team states that these features will be added in the near future.

Users can now read messages of any length, view media files, and reply to voice messages without taking their phone out of their pocket. This is especially convenient when hands are busy or while using public transport.

TelegramWear OSSamsung Galaxy WatchPixel WatchTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

One UI 8.5 update released for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7One UI 8.5 update released for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7Today, 09:23Grok creator Igor Babushkin introduces personalized River AI projectGrok creator Igor Babushkin introduces personalized River AI projectToday, 08:59Microsoft scientist proves it is possible to create artificial consciousness within Age of Empires IIMicrosoft scientist proves it is possible to create artificial consciousness within Age of Empires IIToday, 08:57Oracle expands “AI clouds”: revenue grew by 21 percentOracle expands “AI clouds”: revenue grew by 21 percentToday, 08:26Red Magic is preparing the first smartphone with 2K resolution and 185 Hz refresh rateRed Magic is preparing the first smartphone with 2K resolution and 185 Hz refresh rateToday, 08:21Production of aviation fuel from atmospheric CO2 begins in the USAProduction of aviation fuel from atmospheric CO2 begins in the USAToday, 06:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features