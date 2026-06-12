Telegram returns to Wear OS: Now works on Samsung and Pixel watches

Telegram has announced the relaunch of its app for the Wear OS operating system. After a five-year hiatus, owners of Android-based smartwatches can once again use all the messenger's features on their devices. An update for Apple Watch was released earlier, and now it is the turn of devices like Samsung Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, and Xiaomi Watch. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new app allows users full access to chats, as well as the ability to send and listen to voice messages. Interestingly, the last time Telegram released an app for Wear OS, the Pixel Watch did not yet exist, and the Galaxy Watch series ran on Samsung's own Tizen system. Now, these modern devices are fully integrated with the messenger.

The current version includes features to mute chats and pin them to the top. However, unlike the Apple Watch version, the Wear OS app does not yet support viewing locations or sending stickers. The Telegram team states that these features will be added in the near future.

Users can now read messages of any length, view media files, and reply to voice messages without taking their phone out of their pocket. This is especially convenient when hands are busy or while using public transport.