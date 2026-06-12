HarmonyOS now runs on devices with 64 KB of memory

Huawei has announced that the new generation of its HarmonyOS operating system now supports devices with only 64 KB of RAM. According to Yu Chengdong, Chairman of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, the open-source version of the system previously ran on gadgets with 128 KB of memory, but this requirement has now been halved. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The company executive noted that such low-memory devices could set record results in energy efficiency. Specifically, small gadgets powered by this technology could operate autonomously for up to one year on a single charge. It is worth noting that this figure applies to IoT (Internet of Things) devices, not smartphones.

64 KB of memory is insufficient for Linux or Android systems, which is why lightweight Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS) are typically used on such devices. Through this move, Huawei aims to further expand its ecosystem in the segment of NB-IoT sensors and other small, non-storage devices.

This statement, made during the HarmonyOS 7 presentation, serves to strengthen Huawei's position in the Chinese and global markets. Integrating low-memory devices into the overall ecosystem allows users to ensure seamless connectivity between various gadgets and utilize them for diverse purposes.