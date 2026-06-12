Rental electric scooters to be completely banned in Brussels

Starting from 2027, the Belgian capital will completely abandon electric scooter rental services. According to the VRT broadcaster, the city administration has decided not to renew the licenses of kick-sharing operators. The ban is attributed to an increase in traffic accidents, the chaotic cluttering of public spaces, and the use of scooters for criminal purposes. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to official data, in 2025 alone, 666 people were injured in accidents involving this transport, which is 25 percent more than in the previous year. Prosecutor's office statistics are even more alarming: last year, rental scooters were recorded as a means of transport in 25 cases of armed attacks and shootings.

It is worth noting that the restrictions will only apply to rental devices. Personal electric scooters will not be banned, and for bicycles, on the contrary, there are plans to further develop infrastructure after 2028. Brussels is not a pioneer in this regard — similar measures have previously been taken in Paris, Madrid, and Prague.

In the Czech capital, as in Belgium, there were complaints about uncontrolled movement in pedestrian zones and tourists treating scooters as a means of entertainment rather than transport. While the Barcelona government has introduced strict rules for parking, rental services have been banned nationwide in the Netherlands. In Italy, electric scooters have been legally equated to full-fledged vehicles.