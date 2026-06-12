SpaceX debuts on the stock exchange: Share price rises by 11 percent

SpaceX has successfully launched its operations as a public company. As trading began on the Nasdaq exchange, the company's shares rose to $150, which is nearly 11 percent higher than the IPO price of $135 on Thursday. Such growth was expected, as according to Bloomberg, demand for the IPO exceeded supply by 4 times. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reporting states.

The sharp rise in share prices is also caused by limited supply in the market. Currently, only 4 percent of shares are available for public trading, while the rest remain in the hands of early investors and employees. Additionally, SpaceX reached agreements with several indices, including Nasdaq 100, to shorten their inclusion timeline. This accelerates the automatic purchase of shares by major funds.

This debut has become one of the largest returns in the history of venture capital. For example, the $600 million investment from Founders Fund has reached a value of over $50 billion. Major investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia also saw profits exceeding $10 billion and $20 billion, respectively.

Company founder Elon Musk may have become the world's first trillionaire following the share price reaching $150. According to The New York Times, more than 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees became millionaires as a result of this IPO.