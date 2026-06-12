Google sues Chinese cybercrime group accused of fraud

·1·Technology
Google sues Chinese cybercrime group accused of fraud

Google has filed a lawsuit to dismantle the infrastructure behind a major cybercrime operation powered by AI. On Friday, the tech giant announced it had filed a lawsuit against a Chinese cybercrime network known as Outsider Enterprise. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Google, the group used AI-generated fraudulent text messages, impersonating Google and other well-known brands, to steal users' passwords and credit card numbers. Outsider Enterprise has defrauded hundreds of thousands of victims to date, with damages estimated in the millions of dollars.

During its operation, the group utilized 9,000 fake websites and nearly 1 million fraudulent domains. In just two weeks in May of this year, more than 2.5 million messages were sent to Android users. Google representatives noted that during this period, 55,000 spam reports were received from users, which equates to more than two reports per minute.

The company is using "AI-powered anti-fraud tools" to combat such threats. This technology allows for the detection of suspicious calls and messages and alerts users. As a result, more than 10 billion fraudulent messages are blocked each month.

Google is currently collaborating with carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to stop these cyberattacks. Coordination with the FBI is also underway regarding this case, though law enforcement agencies have not yet provided an official comment.

GoogleCybercrimeArtificial IntelligenceAndroidSecurity
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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