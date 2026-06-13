Huawei Outperforms Apple and Google in Optimization

·2·Technology
Huawei Outperforms Apple and Google in Optimization

At the Huawei Developer Conference 2026, the company announced surprising data regarding the development of its HarmonyOS operating system. According to Yu Chengdong, head of Huawei's consumer division, the platform can already run stably on devices equipped with just 128 KB of RAM. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Company engineers continue to optimize the system and plan to reduce the minimum requirement to 64 KB in the future. This figure differs sharply when compared to modern Android and iOS requirements. For example, even the most simplified Android Go version requires several GB of RAM. For comparison, the Windows 95 system released in 1995 required at least 4 MB of RAM.

Such a high level of optimization allows Huawei to massively implement HarmonyOS for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In this field, minimal energy consumption and low hardware requirements are of decisive importance. The presentation noted that some devices running HarmonyOS can operate for up to a year on a single charge.

This platform is highly attractive for energy-efficient devices such as sensors, wearable electronics, and smart home systems. After being deprived of Android and other American technologies due to US sanctions, Huawei sees HarmonyOS as the foundation of its independent ecosystem.

HuaweiHarmonyOSTechnologyIoTOperating System
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX shares rise 19%: The world's first trillionaire emergesSpaceX shares rise 19%: The world's first trillionaire emergesToday, 20:22Graphics card at the price of a car: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell price revealedGraphics card at the price of a car: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell price revealedToday, 19:52Artificial Intelligence discovers new antibiotics against superbugsArtificial Intelligence discovers new antibiotics against superbugsToday, 19:51SpaceX President hints at potential merger with TeslaSpaceX President hints at potential merger with TeslaToday, 19:21SpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordSpaceX IPO: The Largest Stock Offering in History and Musk's New RecordYesterday, 18:57Accelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeAccelerated expansion of the Universe confirmed via Type Ia supernovaeYesterday, 18:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil