Huawei Outperforms Apple and Google in Optimization

At the Huawei Developer Conference 2026, the company announced surprising data regarding the development of its HarmonyOS operating system. According to Yu Chengdong, head of Huawei's consumer division, the platform can already run stably on devices equipped with just 128 KB of RAM. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Company engineers continue to optimize the system and plan to reduce the minimum requirement to 64 KB in the future. This figure differs sharply when compared to modern Android and iOS requirements. For example, even the most simplified Android Go version requires several GB of RAM. For comparison, the Windows 95 system released in 1995 required at least 4 MB of RAM.

Such a high level of optimization allows Huawei to massively implement HarmonyOS for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In this field, minimal energy consumption and low hardware requirements are of decisive importance. The presentation noted that some devices running HarmonyOS can operate for up to a year on a single charge.

This platform is highly attractive for energy-efficient devices such as sensors, wearable electronics, and smart home systems. After being deprived of Android and other American technologies due to US sanctions, Huawei sees HarmonyOS as the foundation of its independent ecosystem.