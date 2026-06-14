US faces crisis in missile production: A $73 billion problem

·24·Technology
US faces crisis in missile production: A $73 billion problem

The US defense industry is facing a severe capacity shortage in producing solid-fuel rocket motors, a critical component of modern missile systems. According to analyses by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the American industry is ill-prepared to handle the surge in government orders. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The document states that the US fiscal year 2027 budget proposal allocates a record $73 billion for various missile programs. For comparison, this figure was $29 billion in 2024, which was a record at the time. However, despite increased funding, supply chain bottlenecks persist.

Production volume and key obstacles

The US plans to deliver over 2,100 missiles for air and missile defense systems by 2027, a 70 percent increase compared to 2021. Nevertheless, these figures remain far behind long-term strategic goals, which envision producing 5,000 units annually. CSIS experts believe that achieving these targets requires a complete overhaul of the entire production system.

The main bottleneck in the industry is solid-fuel rocket motors, which are used in almost all American missile programs. Consequently, shortages of motor casings, nozzles, fuel components, or skilled personnel are causing dozens of projects to stall simultaneously. A problem in a single link can bring the entire chain to a halt.

From market monopoly to new entrants

The current complex situation is the result of years of market consolidation. In the early 2000s, there were six major solid-fuel motor manufacturers in the US; by the mid-2010s, only two remained: Aerojet Rocketdyne and Orbital ATK. Today, these assets are part of L3Harris and Northrop Grumman corporations, respectively.

In recent years, several new companies have emerged to reduce market dependency. These include:

  • X-Bow and Ursa Major;
  • Firehawk and Castelion;
  • Anduril and Nammo;
  • Avio USA and Prometheus Energetics.
Analysts note that these new entrants could diversify the market in the future, but for now, they are in the experimental or small-batch production phase. Their ability to fulfill large-scale orders has yet to be proven in practice.

CSIS concludes that the problem cannot be solved by additional funding alone. The industry requires long-term contracts, direct investments in suppliers, and relaxed market entry rules for new manufacturers. Otherwise, demand outpacing supply will continue to negatively impact US defense capabilities.

USAPentagonMissileDefenseCSIS
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Sonos introduces a new hybrid speaker: Convenient for both desktop and travelSonos introduces a new hybrid speaker: Convenient for both desktop and travelToday, 14:29Intel to Retain LGA 1700 Socket: New Details on Raptor Lake Next ProcessorsIntel to Retain LGA 1700 Socket: New Details on Raptor Lake Next ProcessorsToday, 14:21AMD attempts to prove its budget laptops are superior to MacBook NeoAMD attempts to prove its budget laptops are superior to MacBook NeoToday, 13:28Oppo Reno 16 Pro global version appears in Geekbench tests for the first timeOppo Reno 16 Pro global version appears in Geekbench tests for the first timeToday, 13:20Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 updateSamsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 updateToday, 12:56NASA and SpaceX change Moon landing strategy: Flight will now be directNASA and SpaceX change Moon landing strategy: Flight will now be directToday, 11:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body