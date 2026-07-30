Yandex Market orders can now be returned to Pyaterochka stores

According to the Yandex press service, Yandex Market customers can now return unwanted or unsuitable orders through the Pyaterochka retail chain across Russia. As part of this convenient service, nearly 9,000 stores across the country have been connected to the system. This was reported by Ixbt.com news.

The procedure for using the new service is designed to be simple and convenient: the customer just needs to pack the order in advance, open a special return QR code in the Yandex Market app or on the official website, and present it to the cashier at the Pyaterochka store.

Additional opportunities for regions

Company representatives believe that this new opportunity will be especially useful for residents of small towns and rural areas where Yandex Market drop-off points are not available, but Pyaterochka stores are active.

According to ixbt.com, as a result of this partnership, the total number of return points for Yandex Market goods has increased several times in some regions. Specifically, the number of such points increased by 2.5 times in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 2.2 times in the Chelyabinsk Region, and 2.8 times in the Kemerovo Region.

Expansion of logistics networks

Furthermore, thanks to the implementation of this infrastructure, customers in six more regions of Russia have been given the opportunity to return online orders without any extra difficulty for the first time.

Experts note that the integration of large e-commerce platforms with traditional retail chains significantly accelerates logistics processes and makes the shopping experience more convenient and reliable for the end consumer.