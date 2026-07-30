Nscale Acquires Anyscale to Expand AI Infrastructure

British AI-focused company Nscale is acquiring software startup Anyscale to more comprehensively cover customers' computing power costs. According to Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, this major deal is valued at $1.65 billion. This acquisition is expected to usher in a new phase in the AI technology development and data processing market, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

Founded by the team behind the popular open-source distributed programming framework Ray, Anyscale initially developed a platform for managing projects requiring massive computing power. However, after the 2022 release of the GPT-3 model brought AI technology to global attention, the startup fundamentally shifted its focus. The company began offering services for training and serving large language models, data sorting, inference, and scaling reinforcement learning processes.

Vertical Integration and Unified Infrastructure

The Anyscale platform is built directly around Ray, providing developers with specialized tools, monitoring systems, and orchestration capabilities. The acquisition of this startup fits well with Nscale's vertical expansion strategy to meet its computing needs. This neocloud has formed business areas encompassing energy, data centers, and orchestration software, and now includes workload management and scaling services.

An official statement distributed by Anyscale notes that the merger of the two companies will allow for the co-design of the software layer and the underlying infrastructure. Such an approach could not be achieved if each company only optimized its own layer. Additionally, Anyscale, which was valued at $1.38 billion in a 2022 Series C round, reported that its fourth-quarter revenue increased by 70 percent compared to the previous period.

Nscale's Financial Capabilities

According to ixbt.com, Nscale successfully completed a $2 billion Series C investment round in March of this year, bringing its total valuation to $14.6 billion. The company's investors include well-known global entities such as NVIDIA, Nokia, Blue Owl, Dell, and Norway's major industrial giant Aker. Actively absorbing raised investments and various debt funds, the neocloud has reached important data center agreements with partners such as Microsoft, British Telecom, and Nordcraft.

Under the terms of the deal, Anyscale will continue to operate under its independent brand and will not stop servicing existing customers. Furthermore, the approximately 200 specialists working at the startup are scheduled to fully join the Nscale team. This will preserve and further enhance human resource potential in developing AI technologies.