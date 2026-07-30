AI Created for US Infrastructure Projects

As the scale of AI technology adoption continues to grow, the construction of data centers and energy infrastructure is also gaining momentum. However, according to ixbt.com, new construction and infrastructure projects themselves are increasingly in need of AI assistance. Dili, an AI company specializing in ensuring legal compliance for infrastructure projects in the US, announced that it has secured $15 million in a Series A funding round. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

This financing round follows a previous $6.7 million seed round, bringing the company's total raised capital to $21.7 million. The Series A round was led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from investors such as Allianz, Rebel Fund, Darren Bechtel of Brick and Mortar Ventures, and Y Combinator head Garry Tan. Dili was previously a participant in Y Combinator’s Summer 2023 batch.

Complex Regulations and AI Solutions

Today, many startups offer AI services for business compliance checking. However, Dili focuses specifically on the complex regulatory systems of construction projects receiving federal funding. According to company founder and CEO Anand Chaturvedi, these include the Davis-Bacon rules governing worker wage rates, as well as PWA regulations and EPA requirements applicable to clean energy projects.

Failing to meet such interconnected requirements, even with minor mistakes, can lead to multimillion-dollar fines. According to Chaturvedi, instead of spot-checking data, it is crucial to analyze all data simultaneously as it comes in. Due to high stakes, reliability comes first, and Dili's architecture prevents LLM model errors from affecting the final product.

Practical Results

Modern AI models are deployed solely at the data layer, transforming unstructured documents into organized data. Afterwards, a deterministic system sorts the data according to complex yet immutable compliance rules. As a result, tasks that previously took a full day can now be completed in just a few minutes, covering internal company documents and contractor data alike.

Today, Dili's software is actively used in approximately 700 projects, ranging from manufacturing plants to data centers. According to Chaturvedi, about half of the projects use the software as a standalone tool, while the other half have fully outsourced the compliance process to the company itself. Although Dili can operate under both models, the industry is expected to shift more toward the software model in the future.