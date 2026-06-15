Belkin introduces 45W GaN charger with retractable cable

·32·Technology
Belkin introduces 45W GaN charger with retractable cable

Belkin, one of the world's leading brands in accessories, has unveiled a unique innovation in the tech world. The company introduced its new 45W Retractable GaN Wall Charger (model number WCH023). This gadget is notable not only for its compact size but also for providing an innovative solution to one of the biggest user problems: tangled cables. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new device is the integrated USB-C cable, which extends up to 0.8 meters. After use, the cable automatically retracts into the housing using a special mechanism. According to ixbt.com, this mechanism is designed to withstand 20,000 retraction cycles. The cable itself can withstand 5,000 bends and a load of up to 10 kg.

Technical capabilities and performance

The device is built on modern GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductors. This technology provides higher efficiency compared to traditional silicon chargers. Belkin engineers state that the new model has 92% energy conversion efficiency and operates 10 degrees cooler than standard adapters.

The charger's maximum power is 45 W. If a user utilizes both the built-in cable and the additional USB-C port simultaneously, the power is distributed as 25 W and 20 W. The device supports USB Power Delivery 3.1 and PPS standards, making it universal for modern smartphones.

According to company estimates, this adapter can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 20 minutes. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra users can achieve the same result in 25 minutes. These figures indicate that the device is not only convenient but also very fast.

Compact design and eco-friendly approach

Belkin paid special attention to ecology when creating its new product. 90% of the device's housing is made from recycled plastic. Measuring 65 × 52 × 38 mm and weighing 145 grams, the gadget also features foldable prongs, making it an ideal choice for travel.

  • Maximum power: 45 W;
  • Cable length: 0.8 meters (retractable);
  • Weight: 145 grams;
  • Safety: protection systems against overheating, overvoltage, and short circuits are included.
Currently, this innovative charger is sold in the Chinese market for approximately $28. The product is expected to reach the global market soon. Given that the Belkin brand is a symbol of quality and durability, this gadget will undoubtedly become popular among users looking for high-quality accessories.

BelkinTechnologySmartphoneChargerInnovation
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Abror Shuhratov
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