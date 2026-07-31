The "Kelin Salom" and flower-giving ceremony at Shahlo and Veysel's wedding was unique (video)

Yesterday, Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger held their subsequent wedding ceremony in Khorezm. Various videos from the wedding ceremony have spread across social media, sparking heated discussions among users.

One of the videos captures "kelin salom", one of the traditional rituals of Uzbek weddings. In it, Shahlo bows in greeting to her husband Veysel, while Veysel accepts the greeting and catches the guests' attention by mimicking the bow himself.

Another video shows the tradition of the bride and groom presenting flowers to their mothers. Usually in this tradition, the bride and groom present flowers to each other's mothers, paying their respects to them.

However, since Veysel is from Turkey, it appears his mother could not attend the wedding. Therefore, during the ceremony, Veysel presented flowers only to Shahlo's mother. These moments were made even more touching to the accompaniment of songs by singer Botir Qodirov.

Users have been leaving mixed comments under these videos. While some warmly welcomed the bride and groom continuing Uzbek traditions, others commented, "It would have been even nicer if the groom's mother had also been at the wedding."