Galactic Energy reveals causes of Ceres-2 rocket crash

China's private space company Galactic Energy has completed technical investigations into the failed flight of the Ceres-2 (YY1) launch vehicle. Company specialists identified the causes of the malfunction in the first-stage engine and established clear plans to prevent such errors in future missions. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

As a reminder, the Ceres-2 rocket launched from the Szyusyuan spaceport on January 17 of this year suffered a technical failure shortly after takeoff. Due to an unexpected anomaly after liftoff, the rocket lost altitude and crashed near the launch pad. As a result of this incident, all commercial satellites on board were completely destroyed.

Causes of failure and analysis conducted

according to ixbt.com, a special working group formed by Galactic Energy thoroughly studied the causes of the crash. During a technical meeting, it was announced that the failure mechanism of the first-stage engine was fully understood and the error was successfully replicated under laboratory conditions.

Analysis showed that the problem was linked to a specific technical defect that directly affected the rocket's stability. Company engineers developed improved measures to eliminate the malfunction and tested their effectiveness. This will serve to significantly increase the safety level in subsequent flights.

Lessons for private astronautics

Galactic Energy representatives emphasize that the bitter experience has been an important lesson for the company. In the private space industry, every failure is seen as an opportunity to further refine technologies. The company promises to minimize all risks in future launches.

Currently, the company does not intend to stop the Ceres-2 project; on the contrary, it is preparing for new flights by eliminating the identified deficiencies. China's private space sector has been developing rapidly in recent years, and startups like Galactic Energy strive to strengthen their position in the global market.

This event occurred at a time when competition in the commercial satellite delivery market has intensified. Nevertheless, the company's open and transparent investigation is seen as an important step aimed at maintaining trust among investors and partners.