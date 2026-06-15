Handheld Gaming Console Market Growing: AliExpress Announces Most Popular Models

The handheld gaming device market is showing significant growth in early 2026. According to research conducted by AliExpress CIS analysts, demand for gadgets in this category has increased by 40 percent compared to the same period last year. This indicator confirms the growing interest of users in the mobile gaming experience and the expansion of the compact device market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

Unexpectedly, representatives of the budget segment took first place in terms of sales volume. In particular, retro consoles of the R36S series lead the rating of the best-selling devices. These gadgets, produced by Chinese brands such as Boyhom, have attracted buyers' attention with their affordability and support for classic games.

Leaders in Android and Linux systems

The next steps of the rating are occupied by the Retroid Pocket 6 model running on the Android operating system. This device allows not only modern mobile games but also various emulators to run in high quality. Also, consoles of the Nintendo Switch series — Lite and OLED versions — are included in the list, becoming the only representative of major brands to enter the top three.

According to ixbt.com, there is also high demand among users for Android consoles such as Ayaneo and AYN intended for emulation, as well as compact devices such as Miyoo and Anbernic running on Linux. Such gadgets have become popular on the AliExpress platform because they are often rare in local stores or it is much cheaper to order them directly from abroad.

Interest in handheld consoles in the Uzbekistan market is also developing in line with global trends. Although the Nintendo brand does not have official service centers in our region, compact gaming devices are becoming increasingly popular among young people and retro gaming enthusiasts. In particular, affordable retro consoles are seen as a great gift or a convenient tool for passing time during travel.

Experts note that the growth of the handheld console market is caused by the following factors:

Unlike smartphone games, the presence of physical buttons and joysticks;

Nostalgia for old classic games and their revival on modern screens;

Affordable prices and high performance offered by Chinese brands;

Battery life and compactness of the devices.

In conclusion, 2026 is expected to be a new era of ascent for handheld gaming. Users are no longer limited to expensive brands but are actively choosing alternative devices on various operating systems that suit their needs.