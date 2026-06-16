Sundar Pichai met with protests and shouts at Stanford graduation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced unexpected resistance while delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony of Stanford University, his alma mater. Approximately 200 graduating students walked out of the hall during the tech leader's speech, while others interrupted him with shouts of protest. The demonstration was directed against Google's cooperation with the Israeli defense system and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The main reason for the protest is cited as Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract providing cloud services and AI technologies to the Israeli military by Google and Amazon. According to TechCrunch, students carried posters with slogans such as "Google spies with AI" and "Freedom for Palestine." Additionally, graduates waved Palestinian flags, condemning the company's involvement in military projects.

Project Nimbus and internal conflicts

Project Nimbus has caused serious objections not only among external activists but also among Google's own employees. In early 2024, the company fired 28 employees who had protested against this contract. However, this measure failed to stop internal dissent. Organizations such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) have also accused Google and other tech giants of "turning a blind eye" to the use of their services by Israel.

Protesters at Stanford stated in their declarations that they "refuse to glorify corporations that strengthen violence." The action was coordinated by several student organizations, including "Stanford Students Demanding Justice for Palestine" and "No Tech for Apartheid." This event once again demonstrated how important the ethical principles of large corporations like Google are to the younger generation.

AI and youth concerns

The situation with Pichai is part of a broader trend. Recently, many speakers at US university graduation ceremonies have been coldly received by students when discussing artificial intelligence (AI). This is because young people are concerned that AI technologies may threaten their future jobs and negatively impact other areas of society.

However, in Sundar Pichai's case, the protest differs in that it is directed not just at the AI hype, but at specific business decisions of the company. Microsoft was also criticized for supporting the Israeli military, but after subsequent investigations, the company took measures to limit the use of its technologies for mass surveillance of Palestinians.

On the other hand, some representatives of Silicon Valley are criticizing the students. Billionaire Vinod Khosla, one of the founders of Sun Microsystems, called the protest "one-sided and narrow-minded" on the X social network. In his view, students are ignoring the interests of billions of people who could benefit from AI, caring only about their own interests based on misinformation. Nevertheless, communicating with the public and students is becoming increasingly difficult for the leaders of major technology companies.