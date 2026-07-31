Thousands of Migrants Cross the Sea to Enter Ceuta, Spain

On July 30, between 2,000 and 3,000 migrants swam across the sea from Morocco to enter the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa. Following the escalation of the situation in the region, the Spanish government deployed additional police officers and military units.

Ceuta and Melilla are Spain's autonomous cities located in North Africa. They form the European Union's only land border with the African continent. For this reason, attempts by migrants to illegally cross the border are regularly observed in these areas.

According to preliminary data, at least nine people died as a result of the incident. No additional information has been provided regarding the identities of the victims and the circumstances of their deaths.

The Spanish Ministry of the Interior stated that it is cooperating closely with the Moroccan government to curb the flow of illegal migration and control the situation at the border.