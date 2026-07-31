A new lookalike joins the "Women who look like Haaland" trend on social media!

·124·World
A new lookalike joins the "Women who look like Haaland" trend on social media!

Another video has been added to the recently debated topic on social media of "Women who look like Haaland". A man walking down the street saw a young woman who looked very much like the "Manchester City" striker Erling Haaland, and filmed this moment.

He approached the girl and captured her appearance on video. In a short time, the clip spread across various pages and caught the attention of many users.

In the comments, people jokingly discussed the resemblance between the girl and the Norwegian football player. While some called her Haaland's lookalike, others noted that videos featuring celebrity lookalikes are becoming increasingly common on the networks.

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