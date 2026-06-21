Old Parts Sent Instead of GeForce RTX 5070 via Amazon

Fraud on online shopping platforms is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Recently, a user who made a purchase on the German branch of the Amazon platform received a completely unexpected set of items instead of the latest GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card. This incident once again highlights serious flaws in the product return systems of major marketplaces. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

A Reddit user under the nickname luutherr had ordered an MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus 2X model. According to them, buying via Amazon seemed much more economical: the device was offered for $700 instead of the $850 found in ordinary stores. However, as reported by ixbt.com, upon opening the box, the buyer found an old Kenwood receiver board, a DVD drive, and a mouse pad instead of the graphics card.

Weight Trick: How was the fraud carried out?

The most surprising aspect of this case is that the fraudsters selected items for the box to match the weight of a real graphics card. Therefore, it was almost impossible for the buyer to notice that something else was inside when receiving the product or without opening the package. This method is typically used to deceive warehouse staff.

The victim noted that the product was sent directly from an Amazon warehouse, not from a third-party seller. They also stated that the purchase was made through the official MSI store on the platform. Experts believe that a "return fraud" scheme may have been at work here.

In such a scheme, a criminal buys an expensive device, removes it from the box, replaces it with useless items of the same weight, and returns the product to the store. If the marketplace employees do not thoroughly inspect the returned item, it is put back on sale and sent to the next buyer.

Such cases are not uncommon for users in Uzbekistan either. As international platforms and local marketplaces become more popular in our country, it is recommended to take precautions when receiving expensive equipment. In particular:

Open the product while filming a video in the presence of the courier or at the pickup point;

Check the integrity of the packaging and the presence of factory seals;

Approach suspiciously low prices with caution.

Previously, many complaints have been recorded worldwide about stones, metal plates, or old computer parts being sent instead of graphics cards. The victim is currently attempting to recover their funds through Amazon support.