US President Donald Trump has presented to the public a modernized new version of Air Force One, the country's primary presidential aircraft. This Boeing 747 is attracting global attention not only for its luxurious appearance but also for embodying the latest technological achievements. One of the main technical innovations is the installation of the Starlink satellite communication system, according to Ixbt.com reports .

The aircraft was gifted by the state of Qatar and is valued at approximately 400 million dollars. According to Trump, the plane has been thoroughly modernized and is now the most secure aircraft in the world with the most advanced communication systems. Due to its interior design and equipment, journalists have already begun calling the liner a "flying palace."

Technological Revolution and Starlink Integration

President Trump specifically highlighted the communication capabilities on board the new aircraft. He noted that the liner is equipped with the Starlink system from SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. "There is communication equipment here that no one has ever seen before. This is top-tier technology, including Starlink. My friend Elon will be very pleased," the US leader added.

The installation of the Starlink system allows the president and his team to use high-speed internet, conduct seamless video calls, and exchange large volumes of data instantly during flights. This is of critical importance for high-level flights where strategic decisions are made and constant connectivity is required.

Security and Redundancy Systems

According to ixbt.com, the new Air Force One is not limited to a single communication channel. Trump revealed that the aircraft has several backup systems. Specifically, four or five types of double and triple-protected communication complexes have been installed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during flights. This guarantees the president's ability to connect with the outside world in any emergency or cyberattack scenario.

This project serves as an example of the real transformation of high-level engineering solutions. Systems that were already perfect have now been enriched with modern digital technologies. For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, the use of Starlink at such a prestigious level is interesting news, as it once again proves the global reliability of satellite internet.

The new Air Force One has become not just a means of transport, but a full-fledged mobile headquarters allowing for the governance of the state from the air. It is observed that Elon Musk and his technologies, in cooperation with the White House administration, are taking US strategic aviation to a new level.