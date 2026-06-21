Donald Trump Unveils New Air Force One Equipped with Starlink

·42·Technology
Donald Trump Unveils New Air Force One Equipped with Starlink

US President Donald Trump has presented to the public a modernized new version of Air Force One, the country's primary presidential aircraft. This Boeing 747 is attracting global attention not only for its luxurious appearance but also for embodying the latest technological achievements. One of the main technical innovations is the installation of the Starlink satellite communication system, according to Ixbt.com reports .

The aircraft was gifted by the state of Qatar and is valued at approximately 400 million dollars. According to Trump, the plane has been thoroughly modernized and is now the most secure aircraft in the world with the most advanced communication systems. Due to its interior design and equipment, journalists have already begun calling the liner a "flying palace."

Technological Revolution and Starlink Integration

President Trump specifically highlighted the communication capabilities on board the new aircraft. He noted that the liner is equipped with the Starlink system from SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. "There is communication equipment here that no one has ever seen before. This is top-tier technology, including Starlink. My friend Elon will be very pleased," the US leader added.

The installation of the Starlink system allows the president and his team to use high-speed internet, conduct seamless video calls, and exchange large volumes of data instantly during flights. This is of critical importance for high-level flights where strategic decisions are made and constant connectivity is required.

Security and Redundancy Systems

According to ixbt.com, the new Air Force One is not limited to a single communication channel. Trump revealed that the aircraft has several backup systems. Specifically, four or five types of double and triple-protected communication complexes have been installed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during flights. This guarantees the president's ability to connect with the outside world in any emergency or cyberattack scenario.

This project serves as an example of the real transformation of high-level engineering solutions. Systems that were already perfect have now been enriched with modern digital technologies. For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, the use of Starlink at such a prestigious level is interesting news, as it once again proves the global reliability of satellite internet.

The new Air Force One has become not just a means of transport, but a full-fledged mobile headquarters allowing for the governance of the state from the air. It is observed that Elon Musk and his technologies, in cooperation with the White House administration, are taking US strategic aviation to a new level.

Donald TrumpAir Force OneStarlinkElon MuskBoeing
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Ready to Conquer Space: Gigabay Complex Construction Nearing CompletionSpaceX Ready to Conquer Space: Gigabay Complex Construction Nearing CompletionToday, 10:24NASA Official Supports Elon Musk's Idea for Antimatter EnginesNASA Official Supports Elon Musk's Idea for Antimatter EnginesToday, 09:55Battery-less Display: Waveshare Introduces NFC-Powered E-Ink ScreenBattery-less Display: Waveshare Introduces NFC-Powered E-Ink ScreenToday, 08:51VPN and Signal Popularity Surges After Telegram Block in IndiaVPN and Signal Popularity Surges After Telegram Block in IndiaToday, 03:22Music Piracy in the UK: Man Sentenced for Selling CDs in 2000s StyleMusic Piracy in the UK: Man Sentenced for Selling CDs in 2000s StyleToday, 02:50Xiaomi Launches Affordable Poco C81 Pro Smartphone in European MarketXiaomi Launches Affordable Poco C81 Pro Smartphone in European MarketToday, 02:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released