HMD Introduces New Luma2 Smartphone: 6000 mAh Battery and AI

·45·Technology
HMD Introduces New Luma2 Smartphone: 6000 mAh Battery and AI

HMD Global, which developed devices under the Nokia brand for several years, continues to develop its own personal brand. In the coming days, the company is preparing to introduce the HMD Luma2 model, which is expected to be competitive in the mid-range smartphone market. This novelty is expected to attract users' attention not only with its design but also with its long-lasting power source. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to information from the well-known insider smashx_60 via the ixbt.com publication, the main advantage of the HMD Luma2 device will be its 6000 mAh battery. This figure is considered a high result for modern smartphones, ensuring up to two days of charge in active use mode. However, in terms of charging speed, the manufacturer is limited to 18 W technology.

Technical Specifications and Display Capabilities

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.75-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution. Most importantly, the screen supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth interface operation and fluid images in mobile games. The device is powered by the Unisoc T7280 platform, which provides sufficient performance for daily tasks and basic applications.

Regarding memory, the HMD Luma2 offers users a choice of 4 GB RAM (with the possibility of virtual expansion by up to 8 GB) and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. Additionally, the ability to expand memory up to 1 TB via microSD cards is an important advantage for many users in the Uzbekistan market.

Camera and Additional Features

As for the photography capabilities, the smartphone has a 50 megapixel main camera enhanced with a special AI module. This module helps in image processing and capturing quality shots in low-light conditions. On the front, there is an 8 megapixel selfie camera.

  • High-quality sound via OZO Audio Playback technology;
  • 3.5 millimeter audio connector (for headphones);
  • Protection against dust and water splashes according to the IP54 standard;
  • Android 16 operating system control.
The HMD Luma2 is expected to go on sale in three colors: Ice Blue, Light Sand, and Midnight Lake. According to the insider, this model is expected to find its place in the affordable price segment and be a worthy alternative for Nokia fans. Previously, this insider also accurately predicted information about the HMD Icon Flip 1.

HMDLuma2SmartphoneAndroidTechnology
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