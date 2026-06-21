Video Games Found to Improve Mental Stability and Reduce Feelings of Loneliness

·3·Technology
Video Games Found to Improve Mental Stability and Reduce Feelings of Loneliness

In modern society, video games are often interpreted as a waste of time or a means of escaping reality. However, recent scientific research is proving the opposite. It has been found that certain types of games can increase a person's mental resilience and significantly reduce feelings of social isolation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the Ixbt.com publication, researchers conducted a survey among 2,252 adults over the age of 21. Participants answered questions about their gaming habits and emotional states. The results showed that people interested in video games feel less lonely and demonstrate a higher level of composure in difficult situations compared to non-gamers.

Benefits of Open World and Relaxing Games

Andreas Eisingerich, one of the study's authors, noted that the positive effect is not observed equally in all games. In particular, strategic projects with an open world, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as games in a simple and friendly environment like Yoshi's Crafted World, have a positive impact on the human psyche. Those who prefer such games possess the ability to stay composed under pressure and recover more quickly after failures.

Scientists believe that it is not the amount of time spent gaming that matters, but the character of the gaming experience. Users who participated in the study and combined various genres were found to have formed a kind of "emotional diet." That is, a combination of complex exploration games and calming projects serves as the best protection against stress.

A New Tool in the Fight Against Loneliness

Today, the problem of loneliness is seen as a serious risk to public health. It has been proven that social isolation negatively affects not only mental but also physical health. Therefore, specialists are looking for affordable and convenient ways to reduce social isolation. Video games could be an unexpected but effective solution in this regard.

It is worth noting that the results of this study are consistent with previous scientific conclusions. Earlier research showed that some casual games help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. The new data strike a blow to stereotypes about video games isolating people from society and confirm their importance in fighting stress.

However, scientists emphasized an important point: video games cannot replace treatment for serious mental illnesses or professional psychological help. They should be viewed only as a supplementary tool for managing daily stress and maintaining emotional stability. Nevertheless, evidence of the gaming industry's positive impact on human health continues to grow.

Video GamesResearchPsychologyHealthTechnology
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